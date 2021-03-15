Angola: Filipe Cruz Appointed National Women's Handball Coach

12 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Filipe Cruz has been appointed head coach of the Angola's senior women's handball team, the head of the Angola Handball Federation, José Amaral, said Friday.

Angola will participate in the African Nations Championship, in June, in Cameroon, the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in August, and the World Championship, in Spain, in December.

The 52-year old Angolan coach, returns five years later to lead the team after winning the 2016 African Nations Championship and achieving eighth place in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The newly appointed coach says he intends to win the African championship and stay on the podium in other international competitions (World Cup and Olympic Games).

Among other achievements, Filipe Cruz won the 2019 African Games, reached the silver medal in the 2011 (Maputo) and 2015 (Brazzaville) editions, and bronze medals in the 2016 and 2018 African men's championships.

