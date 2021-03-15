Angola: 1º De Agosto Debut With Win in Basketball Championship

11 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto senior women's basketball team beat Maculusso's La Bomba by 77-36, in the first match of the Luanda's provincial basketball championship.

Avelina Peso (1. º de Agosto), with 18 points, was the top scorer of the match.

The round continues Sunday with matches between Formigas do Cazenga - Desportivo do Maculusso.

Here are the fixtures for the second day of the competition.

(Day 16)

Interclube A - Desportivo do Maculusso

Formigas do Cazenga - 1.º de Agosto Academia

(Day 17)

La Bomba do Maculusso - Interclube B

