Mozambique: Covid-19 - Eight Deaths, 359 New Cases and 322 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday announced a further eight deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 359 new cases.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest victims were four men and four women, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 24 and 66. Three died in Maputo city, four in Maputo province and one in Inhambane. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 719.

Since the start of the pandemic, 450,293 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,267 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 642 were from Maputo city, 379 from Nampula, 321 from Tete, 320 from Maputo province, 187 from Zambezia, 132 from Inhambane, 120 from Sofala, 91 from Cabo Delgado, 74 from Niassa, and one from Manica. No tests were reported from Gaza,

1,908 of the tests gave negative results, and 359 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 64,004.

The positivity rate found on Friday (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 15.8 per cent. This compares with 18.6 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 13.6 per cent on Tuesday, 13.5 per cent on Monday, 14.6 per cent on Sunday, and 23.5 per cent on Saturday. Thus in the past week the rate only went above 20 per cent on one day, and never reached 25 per cent.

Of the positive cases reported on Friday, 327 are Mozambicans, 27 are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and the nationality of the remaining five has yet to be confirmed. 205 are men or boys, and 154 are women or girls. 18 are children under the age of 15, and 13 are over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

There were 95 cases from Maputo city and 53 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province between them accounted for 41.2 per cent of the new cases. There were also 59 cases from Nampula, 47 from Zambezia, 43 from Sofala, 25 from Tete, 15 from Cabo Delgado, 12 from Niassa, nine from Inhambane and one from Manica.

In the same 24 hour period, 25 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (12 in Maputo, 12 in Matola, and one in Inhambane), but 38 new cases were admitted (21 in Matola, 15 in Maputo, one in Inhambane and one in Sofala).

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in isolation wards is on the increase again. On Friday, 171 patients were hospitalised - up from 166 on Thursday. The great majority - 120 (70.2 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 15 patients in Matola, 12 in Zambezia, 10 in Nampula, 10 in Sofala, three in Tete and one in Inhambane. The isolation centres in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza remain empty.

The Ministry release also reported that on Friday a further 322 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (282 in Sofala, 27 in Inhambane and 13 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 48,938 - which is 76.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

As of Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country was 14,343 (up from 14,314 on Thursday). The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,670 (67.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,349; Sofala, 469; Nampula, 438; Zambezia, 428; Cabo Delgado, 374; Niassa, 267; Inhambane, 204; Tete, 72; Gaza, 49; and Manica, 23.