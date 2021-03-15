Liberia: NEC Denies Edith Gongloe_weh's Appeal

Former Superintendent and the lone female candidate in the just ended December 8, 2020 special senatorial election in Nimba County has finally fallen prey to Representative Jeremiah Kung.

This comes as the result of the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission Thursday, March 10, 2021 final verdict affirming its hearing officer decision declaring Kung as winner of the December 8, 2021 poll.

In its Thursday's ruling, the commissioners confirmed and affirmed the ruling of its Hearing Officer declaring Candidate Jeremiah Kung of the Movement for Reconstruction and Democracy (MRD) as winner of the Special Senatorial Elections in Nimba County.

It can be recalled that following the December 8, 2021 poll and the pronouncement of Jeremiah Kung as winner of the SSE of Nimba, Madam Edith Gongloe_Weh filed an action of electoral fraud and irregularities against NEC staff in Nimba county thus calling for both re_count and re_run in some polling centers.

The NEC through its hearing officer ruled against her. Not being satisfied, Madam Weh took an appeal to the Board of Commissioners of the NEC seeking to overturn the ruling of the hearing officer, but this did not materialize.

Reading the board decision, NEC Clerk Fofee Sheriff indicated that the madam Weh did not proof allegations of fraud and irregularities based on the preponderance of evidence as defined by the Supreme Court relative to the burden of proof evidence.

However, lawyers representing Edith Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, including Cllrs. Glory Musu Scott and Kuku Dorbor to exception to the ruling and announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Prior to the board's unfavorable verdict against the female candidate, the women of Liberia have raised over thirty thousand United states dollars to aid she and Boto Kanneh of Gbarpolu county to fight their case at the level of the nation highest court.

Boto was given initial five thousand united states dollars to file her case at the Supreme Court and hiring of legal service. Similarly, Madam Edith was also given said amount to prepare for such battle.