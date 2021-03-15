Gambia: APRC Describes Demise of Ex-IGP Mamour Jobe As Great Loss to the Gambia

14 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Alliance for Patriotic Reconciliation and Construction (APRC), has on Sunday, described the demise of former Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force, Mamour Jobe, as a great loss to the country.

Below is the press issued by APRC;

His Excellency former President :heikh Professor Dr. Alhagie Yahya A.J.J Jammeh (Babili Mansa), The Right Hon. Alhagie Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the National Executive Members and the entire membership of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) writes with deepest sorrow to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the passing away to eternity of the former Inspector General of Police, Alhagie Mamour Jobe.

His departure from this world, despite being The Almighty Allahs will, has left not only his family, but all of us as a nation with profound sadness and a sense of loss. As we mourn his death, we also want to recognize that he was dedicated to national duties, disciplined, and portrayed professionalism during his tenure. We pray that The Almighty Allah shower His infinite mercies on him and grant him Jannatul Firdaws.

For his family he left behind, may The Almighty Allah guard, protect, guide and shower His infinite bounties, blessings and mercies on all of them in this world and grant them perfect health, happiness in greater prosperity.

To the entire Jobe Family, please accept our assurances of our deepest condolences and profound sadness.

