Gambia: UDP Condolence Message to Family of Late IGP Mamour Jobe

14 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Secretary General and Party Leader of United Democratic Party Sunday expressed his deepest condolence on the sudden passing of Alhaji Mamour Jobe the Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force- to his immediate family, the extended family in Ballaghar and the rest of the nation.

See below the press release issued by the SG for UDP:

On behalf of the National Executive Committee, the entire United Democratic Party and indeed on my own behalf, we write to express our deepest condolences and sympathies on the sudden passing of Alhaji Mamour Jobe the Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force- to his immediate family, the extended family in Ballaghar and the rest of the nation.

IGP Jobe rendered great service to the Gambia Police Force, he served for many years as the head of the Police Training School and during the difficult days of the dictatorship he always conducted himself with utmost professionalism, a grateful nation mourns his untimely death.

We pray that Almighty Allah the most merciful, the most beneficent may grant his soul al Jannah. This message is extended to His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia and indeed to all the members of Cabinet

SIGNED

Ousainu ANM Darboe

Secretary General and Party Leader

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.