Namibia: Teaching Continues At School Gutted By Fire

Teaching will resume as normal at the Rehoboth High School, as only two classrooms were destroyed in the devastating fire that occurred on Thursday evening at the school.

The fire at one of the oldest schools at the town was detected around 19h30 when residents living close to the school noticed dark clouds of smoke coming from a classroom block.

Hardap region's director of education Gerhard Ndafenongo yesterday said alternative arrangements have been made and the learners of the two classes that burnt down will be accommodated in the dining hall.

"We are lucky that that fire happened while no learner was at school, and that only two classes were burnt," he said.

He added the cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage and that only a forensic investigation will shed light on how the fire started.

According to him, rebuilding the affected block will also not start immediately, as they will have to wait for the police to conclude their investigation.

"We will have to wait for the forensic report and the police investigations to be concluded before we start with the process. In the meantime, the affected learners will resume with classes in the dining hall of the school's hostel," he said.

According to the police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the fire started at the last block, situated on the northern side of the school.

She said a garage used as a storeroom, two classrooms, a kitchen and toilets were destroyed in the fire.

"The fire was extinguished with the assistance of the fire brigade, community members and the police," she said on Friday.

She added that no one was injured in the fire while extensive damage was caused to the school.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and investigations continues," Shikwambi said.