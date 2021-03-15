Tanzania: Simba to Play Champions League Game Against Al Merrikh Without Spectators

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has barred Simba fans from attending Match Day 4 of the African Champions League against Al Merrikh of Sudan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium which is set for Tuesday, March 16.

The decision is a continuation of Caf's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has spread worldwide

The club's information officer, Haji Manara said that despite their efforts to persuade Caf to allow them to include fans in the match, the confederation had said NO!.

"We received a notice ordering that our match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium against Al Merrikh should be played without fans. So sadly I would like to announce that our match against Al Merrikh will be played without fans. It should be noted that this is not a punishment but a decision that has been made by Caf, "said Manara.

Manara said although they are hurt to play without their fans, they are sure to do well in that and other matches that they will play in the near future.

"Simba are used to playing matches without fans. We have done it in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, DR Congo and even the other day in Sudan and we have done well. Fans should not feel letdown. We continue to make efforts to play the next matches with the fans, "said Manara.

Ever since resumption of sporting activities, Tanzania has not restricted fans from attending games at stadiums just like the case has been in most African countries.