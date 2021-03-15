Tanzania: Majaliwa Says Ignore All Rumours On President Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday cleared the air about President John Magufuli's health and whereabouts, saying the Head of State was healthy and faring well with his daily activities.

Mr Majaliwa dismissed claims from social and international media that have gone viral most of the week that President Magufuli was ailing and has been flown to a neighbouring country for specialized treatment.

The international media reported recently that Dr Magufuli was being treated for Covid-19 related complications, piling pressure on the government to come open.

Opposition Chadema's secretary general John Mnyika addressed a press conference yesterday saying the opposition political party was concerned with the health and whereabouts of the President, who was last seen in public on February 27 this year.

"Chadema leaders have resolved to demand explanations from the government about the President's whereabouts and state of his health condition after finding it an important issue," he said, adding that the opposition party wasn't a constitutional authority mandated to provide a report on the President's health.

But, Mr Majaliwa - who was speaking in Njombe Region after Friday prayers - asked Tanzanians to remain calm.