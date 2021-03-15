Tanzania: Majaliwa Says Ignore All Rumours On President Magufuli

12 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday cleared the air about President John Magufuli's health and whereabouts, saying the Head of State was healthy and faring well with his daily activities.

Mr Majaliwa dismissed claims from social and international media that have gone viral most of the week that President Magufuli was ailing and has been flown to a neighbouring country for specialized treatment.

The international media reported recently that Dr Magufuli was being treated for Covid-19 related complications, piling pressure on the government to come open.

Opposition Chadema's secretary general John Mnyika addressed a press conference yesterday saying the opposition political party was concerned with the health and whereabouts of the President, who was last seen in public on February 27 this year.

"Chadema leaders have resolved to demand explanations from the government about the President's whereabouts and state of his health condition after finding it an important issue," he said, adding that the opposition party wasn't a constitutional authority mandated to provide a report on the President's health.

But, Mr Majaliwa - who was speaking in Njombe Region after Friday prayers - asked Tanzanians to remain calm.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.