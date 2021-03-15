Nigeria: Troops Eliminate Scores of Terrorists Along Lake Chad - Army

15 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The army says the encounter also led to the death of one officer and three gallant soldiers while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention in Maimalari Cantonment.

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated scores of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Saturday in Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, a brigadier general, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Yerima said the encounters, which took place around the fringes of the Tumbus of Lake Chad region also led to the destruction of terrorists' gun trucks and recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said the combined troops of Sector 2 advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harboured for replenishment and retrofitting along the axis.

He said, "The army has begun the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa - Monguno road, about 14 kilometres to their base. They sighted terrorists' gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manoeuvre.

"In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafiya Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

"Unfortunately, however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

"Above is an on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the Mugono area and environs.

"Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in the country, in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

