Zimbabwe: Top Notch Show At Star FM Awards

Despite Covid-19, which has affected the arts industry globally, with most awards shows now being held virtually, the Star FM Listeners Awards ceremony held over the weekend was top notch.

Organisers of the show took the musicians by surprise as they successfully hosted a well-choreographed act with no glitches, good lighting and perfect sound system.

The organisers of the event should be commended for their extra effort in appreciating Zimbabwean music.

Indeed, as the theme of the awards "Respect the Hustle", suggested, Star FM awards team's "hustle" to give us the exciting show should be "respected".

Although it started late, the awards show lived up to its billing, with top notch performers who included Zimdancehall duo sensation Poptain and Allanah, Brian Nhira, Audius Mtawarira, Charlie Kay, Mwenje Mathole and trending singer Kae Chaps of the Juzi fame.

The awards were beamed on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and Star FM social media page, with some of the popular radio presenters from the hub who include Tilda, Ash Tikiwa and Yvonne presenting the awards.

The show opened with gospel artist Everton Mlalazi singing the national anthem and this was followed by Netherlands based songstress Vimbai Zimuto, riding on a bike, inviting fans to watch the prestigious show.

Wow!

The bubbly radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG) and Shingai Mokina, affectionately known as Dj Mox, were the host of the night.

They were dressed to kill and for the occasion.

The duo flawlessly sailed through their paces and one could stay glued to the show which was held at Zimpapers Radio House, the home of Star FM.

Zimdancehall songstress Allanah, dressed in black, gave a scintillating, emotional performance as she paid tribute to some of the arts personalities who died in 2020-2021 who included Scara, Ginimbi, Prince Musarurwa, Calvin, SoulJah Love and Moana.

Allanah is just natural.

There were surprise winners too on the night, including Everton Mlalazi, Albert Gatsi and gospel group All for Christ.

This year's edition saw the public voting for their favourite artists and these were the results.

Zimdancehall artist Nutty O was the biggest winner as he scooped three awards, which included "Best Zimdancehall Song -- Safe", "Best Male Artist" and "Song of the Year" with Kokai, which featured Poptain.

Speaking from South Africa where he is finishing his other project, Nutty O said he was happy and shocked at the same time that he was the biggest winner considering that there was high competition, especially in the Zimdancehall genre.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the awards considering the tight competition," he said. "Thank you to those who voted for me. I can say I have been working hard for the past year and now it is paying back."

Despite the colourful show, some sectors of the music circle and fans were not happy with the winners list, despite that they were a result of a voting system.

Some even queried on the comment section on how it was possible that some big performers with huge followings were beaten with nonentities.

Others argued that the winners list was biased considering that some of the artist's music, which had won, had never dominated the showbizz industry.

But the organisers can not be held accountable for results because this was what the public wanted as they voted for their favourite musicians.

It is said that auditors spent about five days working on the voting system as more than 40 000 people had voted.

Below is the full list of the award winners:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lifetime achievement award -- Rozalla Miller

Best Newcomer Everton Mlalazi - Uyingwele

Best Sungura Artist -- Albert Gatsi

Best Zimdancehall Song -- Nutty O -- Safe

Best House/Amapiano Song -- Lloyd Soul -- Crowd

Best Hip Hop Song -- Holy 10 -- Ghetto Redu

Best African Pop Song -- Fusion 5 -- Mistake

Best Song by Zimbabwean in the diaspora-- Nox -- My Melody

Best Gospel Song -- All for Christ -- Mwari Wakanaka

Best R &B Song Bryan K ft Tamy -- Energy

Album of the Year Freeman -- Freeman and Friends

Best Group -- All for Christ

Best Collaboration -- Tamy ft Jah Prayzah -- Kuteera

Best Producer Nigel Nyangombe

Best Female Artist -- Tamy

Best Male Artist -- Nutty O

Song of the year -- Nutty O ft Poptain -- Kokai