Cameroon: Daniel Lantum Noni - Academic Honours Rendered

The renowned medic and former health consultant to several organisations was paid last respects in Yaounde on March 12, 2021.

Academic honours were on March 12, 2021 offered to a deceased Professor of Public Health, Professor Emeritus Daniel Lantum, at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde I. The event to pay last respects to a well-known medical officer and researcher who died on February 15, 2021 after an illness was done in the presence of the Vice Rector in charge of Research and Cooperation with Enterprises, Prof. Mathias Eric Owona Nguini on behalf of the Rector, Prof. Maurice Aurelien Sosso.

A tribute by the Rector of the University read by Prof Mathias Eric Owona Nguini portrays the late Daniel Lantum as one whose legacy is not just a motivation but rather a challenge as he has left a study gap to be filled by other medical researchers. The tribute states that he was an active member of several science societies around the world with several publications.

In her eulogy, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (FMBS), Prof Jacqueline Ze Minkande described the deceased as an inspiration to several generations. "He was a founding doctor in Cameroon and distinguished professor emeritus who had a long and rich career in teaching and research in public health," she stated.

The President of the Cameroon Academy of Science, Prof Sammy Beban Chumbow, said the fellowship has lost one of its oldest and most prudent members. "He was a man of service to God, humanity and the nation. Filling the shoes of this giant will be difficult. His advocacy for traditional medicine as an indispensable partner in modern medicine will never be forgotten," he stated. Within the Academy, Prof Sammy Beban said he was a dedicated and committed fellow whose love for science, intellectual honesty made him to stand out.

A poem by a former student of his, Prof Alfred Njamshi, titled "The Master of Endemic, Calling During the Pandemic," was dedicated to him. Born on September 13, 1934, Prof Daniel Lantum joined the teaching staff of FMBS in 1970 after serving as medical officer in the South West and North West Regions and will be remembered for his passion in Goiter treatment.