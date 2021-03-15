Cameroon: SDF - Field Redeployment Planned

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) took place in Yaounde on March 13, 2021.

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), the hitherto leading opposition political party in Cameroon is planning to reconquer the territory it lost during the October 2019 presidential election as well as the twin elections of municipal councillors and Members of the National Assembly of February 9, 2020.

This was the focus of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that took place at the SDF Regional Secretariat for the Centre at the Olezoa neighbourhood in Yaounde. The NEC meeting, the first for 2021 was presided at by the SDF National Chairman, John Fru Ndi. The NEC members essentially examined reports of Committees such as Reconciliation, Action as well as that of the February 9, 2020 twin municipal and legislative elections. They also examined the gender aspect with focus on the Women's Month and were programmed to evaluate the work of the party parliamentarians in the two Houses of Parliament that are the Senate and the National Assembly.

Talking to the press along the side lines of the in-camera meeting, Hon. Paul Nji Tumasang, member of the party's Shadow Cabinet and member of the Reconciliation Committee said the main objective of the meeting was to take stock of what has been happening in the SDF since the last presidential election and twin legislative and municipal elections. He said they were also taking stock of problems that are bedevilling the party with the intention of re-focalising the party.