Cameroon: SDF - Field Redeployment Planned

15 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) took place in Yaounde on March 13, 2021.

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), the hitherto leading opposition political party in Cameroon is planning to reconquer the territory it lost during the October 2019 presidential election as well as the twin elections of municipal councillors and Members of the National Assembly of February 9, 2020.

This was the focus of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that took place at the SDF Regional Secretariat for the Centre at the Olezoa neighbourhood in Yaounde. The NEC meeting, the first for 2021 was presided at by the SDF National Chairman, John Fru Ndi. The NEC members essentially examined reports of Committees such as Reconciliation, Action as well as that of the February 9, 2020 twin municipal and legislative elections. They also examined the gender aspect with focus on the Women's Month and were programmed to evaluate the work of the party parliamentarians in the two Houses of Parliament that are the Senate and the National Assembly.

Talking to the press along the side lines of the in-camera meeting, Hon. Paul Nji Tumasang, member of the party's Shadow Cabinet and member of the Reconciliation Committee said the main objective of the meeting was to take stock of what has been happening in the SDF since the last presidential election and twin legislative and municipal elections. He said they were also taking stock of problems that are bedevilling the party with the intention of re-focalising the party.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.