Cameroon: Gospel Music - Mother Stella Stands Tall On the Rock

"You're My Rock," which was released in late 2020, talks about hope for suffering people.

Gospel artiste, Nying Stella Ging epouse Seh, or Mother Stella, released her first album, "Jesus in fashion" in 2009. Stella, 38, an accountant, freelance translator and wife to a Baptist pastor, Seh Clarence, on January 29, 2021 in Yaounde launched her third album, "You're My Rock," a mélange of musical genres.

"The title is intended to draw suffering people to Jesus Christ, the Solid Rock and only one who gives solace from all our troubles," Mother Stella explains. She says the song was composed in the context of the ongoing armed conflict in the North West and South West Regions and what the people go through. "You're My Rock," an American Soul/gospel song is the prayer of a person in anguish for God to turn around his fortunes. Though still suffering, he continues to trust in God.

The other tracks are "Jesús es mi amigo," a Caribbean/Merengue Spanish song "that declares that Jesus is my friend who will never let down, no matter what." "Assurée par Dieu," a Bikutsi song, says our lives and success are ensured by God. The song offers praise to God, the giver of all blessings. "E go better," an Afro beat song in Pidgin English, assures that things will get better. "It is encouragement to the suffering, especially in the North West and South West Region, that all will be fine when God restores peace," Stella notes.

Produced by Rev. Pastor Seh Clarence, the album comprises six songs, all recorded in M18 Studio, Buea; while the single, "E go better" was recorded by Ray Studio. "Juste un mot," a Zouk track, is a cry to God, asking for His touch to change life for the better. "Come and see" is an Afro beat song that testifies of God's blessings; while "You are great" describes God's greatness and goodness. A God who heals and restores, Mother Stella explains.