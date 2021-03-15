Cameroon: Covid-19 Fight - Prime Minister Instructs High Level Screening

The Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute chaired the Inter-ministerial meeting devoted to the evaluation of the response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2021.

In the face of the continuous upsurge in the contamination rate of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute has given specific instructions to the Ministers of Public Health and Transport. The instructions were given on March 12, 2021 as the Prime Minister presided at the Inter-ministerial meeting devoted to the evaluation of the response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon.

The Prime Minister prescribed the intensification of the respect of barrier measures against the pandemic with more emphasis on the maintenance of the high level screening of the population. His instructions came after the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie presented the situation of the pandemic in Cameroon as at March 12, 2021. He said the confirmed number of positive cases were 42,286, recovered case 36,362, deaths 633, active cases 5291, hospitalised case 381 with 89 of them in oxygen. The Minister further disclosed that 1,482 confirmed positive cases were health personnel, treatment rate 86 per cent and bed occupation being 12 per cent.

Talking to the press after the in-camera meeting, Public Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie said the Prime Minister instructed them to maintain a high level of testing of compatriots. In this connection, he disclosed that they would have to meet with the Minister of Finance once every week to address all issues that can be obstacles to the implementation of the COVID-19 response strategy. Concerning the use of the vaccine, the Minister said that the population should have trust in the scientific committee whose mission is to advise government on the issue. He said the epidemiological situation of the pandemic in Cameroon was preoccupying but not alarming, stating that there were more contaminations in the country now.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regard to the transport sector, Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said the Prime Minister instructed him to give proposals on ways of curbing the spread of the pandemic in the country. The Ministry, he disclosed, has taken general and specific measures that are being implemented by all stakeholders of the transport sector. In the urban, inter-urban, air, road, rail and sea transport, measures are taken to effectively put in place the directives of the President of the Republic, explaining that the transport sector can serve as the transit corridor of the pandemic. Minister Ngalle Bibehe said that globally, all measures were respected and declared, "We will continue to create awareness on transporters, proprietors of transport companies and the public on the fact that the COVID-19 is a public health issue."

The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, one of the worst hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic was also programmed to present the situation in the region during the evaluation meeting.