Angola: Football - Artur Almeida Out of CAF Executive Committee

Luanda — The outgoing chairperson of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva, is out of the eight members that make up the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), elected Friday at the General Assembly.

Almeida e Silva, who ran for the central zone, was overtaken by Cameroon's Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who beat in the race the Angolan Artur Almeida and Guinean Mamadou Antonio Souaré.

Elected to the CAF executive committee were Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros Islands/female sector), Wadie Jary (Tunisia/northern zone), Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia/west zone A), Djibrilla Hima Hamidou (Niger/west zone B), Seidou Mbombo Njoya (Cameroon/central zone) and Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti/central-east zone).

Completing the group are Evlis Raja Chaetty, from the Seychelles, and Maclean Cortez Letshwiti from Botswana, both for the southern zone.

At the same ceremony, held in Morocco, the new CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, was elected, becoming the eighth leader of the sport's governing body on the continent, after Egypt's Abdel Aziz Abdallah Salem (1957 - 1958), Abdel Aziz Mostafa (1958 - 1968), Sudan's Abdel Halim Mohamed (1968 - 1972), Ethiopia's Ydnekatchew Tessema (1972 - 1987), Sudan's Abdel Halim Mohamed (1987 - 1988).

