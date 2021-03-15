Angola: Oil Revenues Reach Akz 633.7 Million in Two Months

13 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Oil tax revenues in the first two months of this year totalled 633.7 million kwanzas, with the export of 71.4 million barrels of crude oil.

According to data from the Special Taxation Department (DTE) of the General Tax Administration published on the official website of the Ministry of Finance, to which ANGOP had access, in February revenues totalled 331.1 million kwanzas, with the export of 34.6 million barrels at an average price of 55.79 dollars.

Compared to January, this same year, the data compiled by ANGOP point to an increase in fiscal oil revenues set at 8.7%.

In January, oil revenues reached 302.5 million kwanzas, during which 36.7 million barrels of oil were exported, at an average price of 49.62 dollars.

The basis for that revenue, according to tax returns submitted to AGT by the companies, including the National Concessionaire - National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), was the tax on oil revenue (IRP), on oil production (IPP) and on oil transactions (ITP).

Of the total revenue, in the two months (January and February), the values of the ANPG National Concessionaire was 435.8 million kwanzas.

For this year, the General State Budget foresees oil revenues of around four billion kwanzas, with the average price of a barrel of Brent at USD 39.

According to data from the Special Taxation Department (DTE) of the General Tax Administration published on the official website of the Ministry of Finance, to which ANGOP had access, in February revenues totalled 331.1 million kwanzas, with the export of 34.6 million barrels at an average price of 55.79 dollars.

Compared to January, this same year, the data compiled by ANGOP point to an increase in fiscal oil revenues set at 8.7%.

In January, oil revenues reached 302.5 million kwanzas, during which 36.7 million barrels of oil were exported, at an average price of 49.62 dollars.

The basis for that revenue, according to tax returns submitted to AGT by the companies, including the National Concessionaire - National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), was the tax on oil revenue (IRP), on oil production (IPP) and on oil transactions (ITP).

Of the total revenue, in the two months (January and February), the values of the ANPG National Concessionaire was 435.8 million kwanzas.

For this year, the General State Budget foresees oil revenues of around four billion kwanzas, with the average price of a barrel of Brent at USD 39.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.