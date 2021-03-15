Angola: Oil Revenues Reach Akz 633.7 Million in Two Months

Luanda — Oil tax revenues in the first two months of this year totalled 633.7 million kwanzas, with the export of 71.4 million barrels of crude oil.

According to data from the Special Taxation Department (DTE) of the General Tax Administration published on the official website of the Ministry of Finance, to which ANGOP had access, in February revenues totalled 331.1 million kwanzas, with the export of 34.6 million barrels at an average price of 55.79 dollars.

Compared to January, this same year, the data compiled by ANGOP point to an increase in fiscal oil revenues set at 8.7%.

In January, oil revenues reached 302.5 million kwanzas, during which 36.7 million barrels of oil were exported, at an average price of 49.62 dollars.

The basis for that revenue, according to tax returns submitted to AGT by the companies, including the National Concessionaire - National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), was the tax on oil revenue (IRP), on oil production (IPP) and on oil transactions (ITP).

Of the total revenue, in the two months (January and February), the values of the ANPG National Concessionaire was 435.8 million kwanzas.

For this year, the General State Budget foresees oil revenues of around four billion kwanzas, with the average price of a barrel of Brent at USD 39.

