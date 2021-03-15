Angola: Industry and Trade Minister Expected in Cuanza Norte Province

13 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Industry and Trade, Victor Fernandes, is expected Sunday, in the province of Cuanza Norte, where he will make a working visit, for the re-launch of the Textile Factory Comandante Bula - Ex Satec, in Dondo commune, Cambambe municipality.

The factory, located in Cambambe municipality, in Cuanza Norte province, was in February put under the effective management of Zimbabwean business group Baobab, and thus the formal opening ceremony will take place on Monday at 9am.

The group, which took over the assets of the current "Comandante Bula" in January of this year, is carrying out feasibility studies for the acquisition of a field for the production of cotton, the main raw material of the textile industry.

According to what ANGOP found in Cambambe, Baobab expects to produce, in the agricultural activity, 6,300 tons of cotton per year, in order to substitute, in a short future, the imports of the initial phase of productivity.

The factory unit is supplied with electricity from the public grid, to replace the alternative system, made up of seven generator groups.

This infrastructure recovery process implied the demolition of the old structure and the construction of another, in an area of 88,000 square metres, with three warehouses and two production lines.

