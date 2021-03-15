Egypt: Statement By the Egyptian General Syndicate of Physiotherapy On the UN Human Rights Council Joint Statement

14 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
document

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Dr. Sami Saad, General President of the Egyptian Physiotherapy Syndicate, the Syndicate Council and branch Unions, voice their utter rejection of the UN Human Rights Council report, which contains misinformation on the human rights situation in Egypt, reflecting the lack of knowledge of the reality of the situation in Egypt or Egyptian laws.

Dr. Saad confirms that what is being posited against Egypt, in a systematic and recurrent way, by some hostile international stakeholders is not new, and aims to embarrass Egypt and mount pressure on it to destabilize and undermine the State, thus camouflaging their diabolical schemes which are entirely rejected by the Egyptian People.

The General President of the Syndicate also explains that the Egyptian State is committed to preserving human rights through the promotion of the citizens and their fundamental rights in its comprehensive sense, and in a democratic climate. Egypt has an old parliament with two chambers, which exercise oversight and legislative roles over all State institutions, thus affirming the primacy of the rule of law and ensuring public and private freedoms.

He emphasizes that there is still a case of extracting misinformation against Egypt quoting terrorist groups and based on corrupt logic promoted by some suspicious organizations repeating a recurrent tone adopted by the symbols of extremism and terrorism, who are praising historical grievances while their hands are still stained with blood and whoa are involved in incidents and attacks against innocent civilians, mosques and churches. The Egyptian State observes national values, principles and identity.

Referring to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's speech to European countries, in which he stressed that Egypt highly respects and regards the principles, values and morals of European countries and the West in general, and everyone should respect the principles, values and differences of the Egyptian State, Dr. Saad said: "Respect our morals and values just as we respect your values and morals".

Dr. Saad expressed belief that making such unfounded allegations and politically exploiting the term "human rights" in erroneous contexts, while Egypt is taking rapid strides on the path of ensuring and promoting human rights for its citizens, in fulfillment of its international obligations in the domain of human rights despite all economic challenges and terrorist operations, aims to obstruct Egypt's efforts towards achieving comprehensive development in all aspects of life.

Dr. Sami Saad, General President of the Egyptian Physiotherapy Syndicate, reiterated that such a fierce and systematic attack at a time when Egyptian armed forces and police continue their war against terrorism and the country's development march, with the backing of the great people of Egypt, is only a continuation of foreign conspiracies against the homeland.

The Egyptian people stand behind the political leadership and support the State's efforts to maintain the stability and development of the country.

Dr. Sami Saad

General President of the Egyptian Physiotherapy Syndicate

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.