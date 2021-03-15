Egypt: Minister - State Racing Against Time to Include All Citizens in Healthcare System

13 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Moeit said on Saturday 13/03/2021 the State is racing against time to extend the umbrella of the comprehensive health insurance system for all the citizens to be within 10 years instead of 15.

Moeit was speaking during an inspection tour in Luxor governorate to follow up the current preparations for implementing the insurance system, accompanied by Governor Mostafa Alham.

Moeit noted that Egypt, under its political leadership, sees unprecedented development leap in various fields to improve the citizens' living standards and offer better services for them.

The coronavirus crisis reflected the importance of the presidential pre-emptive directives to reform the health sector, the minister stressed, adding the State works on implementing the health insurance system in the first phase governorates within the current and next fiscal year.

The first phase governorates are Luxor, Ismailia, Aswan, Suez, and South Sinai.

The new health system offers comprehensive healthcare in line with the presidential initiative of Decent Life, according to the highest medical quality standards, for all citizens without discrimination, he added.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance Hossam Sadek said about 2,300 medical services will be offered to the new system's beneficiaries in Luxor at seven hospitals and 59 healthcare units, adding about 63% of Luxor residents registered for joining the system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.