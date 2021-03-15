Egypt: Minister - State Racing Against Time to Include All Citizens in Healthcare System

Finance Minister Mohamed Moeit said on Saturday 13/03/2021 the State is racing against time to extend the umbrella of the comprehensive health insurance system for all the citizens to be within 10 years instead of 15.

Moeit was speaking during an inspection tour in Luxor governorate to follow up the current preparations for implementing the insurance system, accompanied by Governor Mostafa Alham.

Moeit noted that Egypt, under its political leadership, sees unprecedented development leap in various fields to improve the citizens' living standards and offer better services for them.

The coronavirus crisis reflected the importance of the presidential pre-emptive directives to reform the health sector, the minister stressed, adding the State works on implementing the health insurance system in the first phase governorates within the current and next fiscal year.

The first phase governorates are Luxor, Ismailia, Aswan, Suez, and South Sinai.

The new health system offers comprehensive healthcare in line with the presidential initiative of Decent Life, according to the highest medical quality standards, for all citizens without discrimination, he added.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance Hossam Sadek said about 2,300 medical services will be offered to the new system's beneficiaries in Luxor at seven hospitals and 59 healthcare units, adding about 63% of Luxor residents registered for joining the system.