Tanzanian Woman Arrested in Mombasa Carrying 5kg of Heroin

15 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Police in Kenya is holding a Tanzanian woman, Ms Maimuna Amir after she was found carrying 5.3 kg of heroin worth market value of Sh317.24 million.

According to the Daily Nation, Ms Amir was arrested by a multi-agency team at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

She travelled with the consignment from South Africa, through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, hiding the substance in a false bottom and a false top of a suitcase.

"It was wrapped in four polythene sachets and covered with curry powder and pepper to disguise the scent," the police report states, adding the goal was for the package to pass the sniff test.

Ms Amir makes a total of three Tanzanians who have been arrested in Mombasa on accusation of trafficking heroin in the months of February and March 2021.

In February, police arrested four people on the accusation of trafficking two kilograms of heroin, two of them were Tanzanian nationals, who were arrested within Mombasa town while the other two were Kenyans, who were arrested in Old Town Mombasa.

The Tanzanians, Mr Said Ali Juma and his wife Mariam Shaaban, were apprehended before their accomplices Bwana Said Aboobakar, 53, and Mwanasomo Mohammed, 52 were found.

Kenyan Police reports say the arrest of Ms Amir comes as detectives investigate a new drug trafficking route from Johannesburg through Addis Ababa to the Moi International Airport.

The drugs are then supplied in Mombasa and Nairobi, police reports say.

