East Africa: Kenya Clears Air On Toxic Maize 'Ban' After EAC Partners Condemn Action

Kenya has denied banning maize imports from Uganda and Tanzania over aflatoxin as the East African Community termed the decision not procedural.

The Agriculture and Food Authority in a letter dated March 5 said maize from the two countries have revealed high levels of mycotoxins "that are consistently beyond safety limits of 10 parts be billion" sparking off a fresh trade war between the three founding EAC partner states.

But while Kenya's ministries of the East African Community and Trade remained tight-lipped, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya appeared to contradict the AFA letter when he denied banning maize imports.

"We have not stopped importation of maize from Uganda and Tanzania. What AFA has done is to check the quality of maize coming into the country," said Mr Munya on Wednesday last week.

Mr Munya appeared to state that the lorries at the Namanga border would be cleared after undergoing further tests, allaying fears the country has banned maize from her two neighbours.

"If someone dries the maize and aflatoxin levels go down, he will be able to continue with the trade. It is a stopgap measure issue of ensuring compliance."