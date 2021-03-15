Kenya: Toxic Dumpsite in Hola Chokes Residents

In the heart of Tana River County, garbage is festering everywhere, with Hola town the county's headquarters drowning in it.

Illegal dumping sites are more than just an eyesore, residents and traders are now complaining of an odour all day long.

Families are also reporting high cases of dengue fever and airborne diseases among children.

"For the last three months, we have been going to the hospital for similar problems: Dengue fever. My entire family has suffered a great deal and things are seemingly getting worse day by day," lamented Idris Ahmed.

The contracted garbage collector reportedly downed his tools owing to lack of payment by the county government for services rendered.

According to Ahmed, the contracted garbage collectors and the freelance collectors have been carelessly disposing of garbage.

The lack of garbage disposal policies has encouraged garbage collectors to operate with impunity, heaping garbage in every spot in town, creating a menace and a disease vector making the area a hotspot for cholera.

"We have tried to appeal to the county government to designate an official dumping site and relocate this garbage from our residential areas in vain. All they keep telling us for the past three years is that they have plans for it," said Husna Mwajuma.

Dumping of waste

As the situation in Old Town perfects into a nuisance, freelance garbage collectors have started disposing of garbage in any open fields, exposing children to more danger.

Residents in this area are wearing masks, not for Covid-19, but because of the increased pollution that is making them sick as a result of breathing in toxic air, especially when the garbage is burnt at night.

A lot of garbage comprising of diapers, used sanitary towels and food remains also finds its way in waterways and is carried to the River Tana just 200 meters from Old Town.

"I cough a lot lately. It never used to be like this, but since this hazard in our town, it's like a gas chamber," said Fatma Ali, a resident.

Traders in this town are finding it difficult to cope with the stench from the illegal garbage site that is fast claiming the market space.

With the town generating more than 1,000 tonnes of waste per day, the bulk that has become the town's major hazard is fast affecting business.

Traders have decried a lot of flooding in shops during the rainy season, as most of the drainage system is clogged with garbage.

"It's very annoying that we pay revenue yet we don't get value for the money. The county administration expects us to formulate policies on garbage collection and also pay people to collect garbage," retorted Habiba Abdulahi.

Tana Environment Executive Harufa Algi said that the county administration has plans to close down the illegal dumping sites in town.

Further, Ms Algi noted that the county administration will hold contracted garbage collectors accountable for nurturing the illegal dumping site contrary to the agreement, and also assign county revenue officers to arrest and fine unlicensed freelance garbage collectors.

"We understand the plight of the people at Old Town, and we have already set out plans to close the dumpsite beginning from next month," she said.

Nevertheless, Ms Harufa said the administration has marked in its municipality plans various areas on the outskirts of town to be used as future dumping sites.