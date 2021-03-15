Kenya: Kirinyaga Residents Ignore Covid-19 Safety Guidelines

15 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A number of residents in Kirinyaga County are reluctant to adhere to Covid-19 protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health.

This is despite the recent directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the wake of a third wave of infections.

A spot check by the Nation in parts of Kirinyaga has established that it is business as usual, especially during market days.

Most residents are going about their businesses without wearing masks or observing social distance, in total disregard of the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

On Friday last week, President Kenyatta, ordered that all Kenyans should observe the Covid-19 preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

He noted that there has been a surge of the disease and instructed the police to enforce the containment rules.

Crowded market

On Sunday evening, hundreds of residents crowded Kimbimbi market as they sold and purchased goods, hence risking their lives.

However, there were no officers at the market to ensure that the Covid-19 rules are obeyed.

The scenario was the same in markets in Kagio and Kutus.

When interviewed, some of the residents said they do not believe that Covid-19 exists.

"Covid-19 is a creation of the government and there is no need of wearing masks," one of the residents said.

The residents said they were tired of wearing masks and keeping away from crowded places.

"We should now be allowed to be free to be able to carry out our daily work in order to make a living," another resident, Stephen Kinyua, said.

