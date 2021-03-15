South Africa Institute Signs MOU to Train Nigerian Media Practitioners

15 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

Benin City — The renowned Institute for Advance Journalism, IAJ, South Africa, is set again to increase the capacity of media practitioners across the Africa continent especially Nigerian Journalists.

This was disclosed in Benin City, Edo state, after a high level discussion between the senior Correspondent, Ben TV London, Pastor Adeniyi Ifetayo.

Ifetayo, who is also the publisher of Megastar Magazine, said in a series of correspondence that the International training for Journalists has been sealed in a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the institute's Project Coordinator, Dimakatso Mathe.

Handing over the Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), the Project Coordinator - Dimakatso Mathe, expressed deep belief that Africa is indeed set for another journalism boost through this fete with the 28year old institution, (IAJ).

Recently at the institute's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, the facilitators, Adeniyi, was commissioned to promote the institution in Nigeria and coordinate the activities of other journalists, writers and communications experts who will like to sharpen their skills in journalism by exploring new strategies in Media, Publications and Journalism at the Institute for Advancement of Journalism in South Africa.

According to the 1st Secretary, Political of the South African Embassy Abuja - Boipelo Lefatshe, aside other undisclosed commitments of the collaboration, the bilateral relationship between the two biggest economies in Africa would definitely culminate into a unique professional integration of the two nations.

Through 'SMS' - Lefatshe said, "the MOU is a great news which will entrench deeper cooperation in the educational sectors of the two countries respectively."

She also affirmed that 'both the beneficiaries and benefactors would be better for it in the training and the enhancement of journalism in Africa.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.