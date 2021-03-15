South Africa Institute Signs MOU to Train Nigerian Media Practitioners

Benin City — The renowned Institute for Advance Journalism, IAJ, South Africa, is set again to increase the capacity of media practitioners across the Africa continent especially Nigerian Journalists.

This was disclosed in Benin City, Edo state, after a high level discussion between the senior Correspondent, Ben TV London, Pastor Adeniyi Ifetayo.

Ifetayo, who is also the publisher of Megastar Magazine, said in a series of correspondence that the International training for Journalists has been sealed in a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the institute's Project Coordinator, Dimakatso Mathe.

Handing over the Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), the Project Coordinator - Dimakatso Mathe, expressed deep belief that Africa is indeed set for another journalism boost through this fete with the 28year old institution, (IAJ).

Recently at the institute's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, the facilitators, Adeniyi, was commissioned to promote the institution in Nigeria and coordinate the activities of other journalists, writers and communications experts who will like to sharpen their skills in journalism by exploring new strategies in Media, Publications and Journalism at the Institute for Advancement of Journalism in South Africa.

According to the 1st Secretary, Political of the South African Embassy Abuja - Boipelo Lefatshe, aside other undisclosed commitments of the collaboration, the bilateral relationship between the two biggest economies in Africa would definitely culminate into a unique professional integration of the two nations.

Through 'SMS' - Lefatshe said, "the MOU is a great news which will entrench deeper cooperation in the educational sectors of the two countries respectively."

She also affirmed that 'both the beneficiaries and benefactors would be better for it in the training and the enhancement of journalism in Africa.