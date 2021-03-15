Nigeria: Mother's Day - House Minority Caucus Extols Nigerian Mothers

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerian mothers on the occasion this year's Mother's Day celebration, describing mothers as key agents of stability and development in the homes and the society at large.

The caucus, in a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, stressed that mothers must be appreciated as true nation builders, who are playing a fundamental role in propagating and sustaining the virtues of love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, without which the country cannot survive.

The statement read: "As true representatives of the people, our caucus celebrates the industry, resilience and energy of Nigerian mothers in their sacrificial roles towards character molding, family stability and building of a virile nation of productive citizens.

"As lawmakers, we commend our mothers and assure them of our resolve to redouble our efforts towards legislations and oversight activities that will ensure that they are adequately protected, catered for and empowered for the task ahead. We assure our mothers of our love and pray the Almighty God to continue to strengthen them in their sacrificial endeavours of family molding, nation building and service to humanity."