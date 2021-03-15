Nigeria: Mother's Day - House Minority Caucus Extols Nigerian Mothers

15 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerian mothers on the occasion this year's Mother's Day celebration, describing mothers as key agents of stability and development in the homes and the society at large.

The caucus, in a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, stressed that mothers must be appreciated as true nation builders, who are playing a fundamental role in propagating and sustaining the virtues of love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, without which the country cannot survive.

The statement read: "As true representatives of the people, our caucus celebrates the industry, resilience and energy of Nigerian mothers in their sacrificial roles towards character molding, family stability and building of a virile nation of productive citizens.

"As lawmakers, we commend our mothers and assure them of our resolve to redouble our efforts towards legislations and oversight activities that will ensure that they are adequately protected, catered for and empowered for the task ahead. We assure our mothers of our love and pray the Almighty God to continue to strengthen them in their sacrificial endeavours of family molding, nation building and service to humanity."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.