Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to resume its suspended strike over non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of members.

The chairman of the University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, in a statement issued yesterday asked Nigerians to blame the federal government if the union embarks on fresh strike.

Akinwole alleged that despite accepting ASUU's condition before the strike was suspended on December 24, 2020, the federal government still owed many lecturers salaries of between two and 10 months.

"While ASUU as a union, and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the federal government, true to type, has reneged on its part.

"Contrary to FGN affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of Strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branches are still being owed salaries.

"Instead of deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software developed by ASUU, which has been adjudged effective for payment of salaries, some of our members are still being denied their salaries and others are being coerced by agents of the government to register on the repressive IPPIS for payment of salaries.

"The Union ASUU and her members are made to suffer from all the aforementioned attacks by the federal government while the public expects our members, some of whom now live on the charity of family members and colleagues for survival, to use their personal resources to discharge their duties diligently in the universities.

"These harsh conditions would have terrible consequences on public tertiary education in Nigeria and when push eventually comes to shove, as it definitely will in no distant future, the Nigerian public should accordingly blame the Federal Government for its insincerity.

"Blame the federal government of Nigeria if the universities are shut down again."