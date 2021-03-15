Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Kaduna Primary School, Abduct Pupils, Teachers

15 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Gunmen have invaded the Local Education Authority (LEA ) Primary School, Rama village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting the pupils and their teachers.

The number of pupils abducted could not be ascertained, but a source in Birnin Gwari said two of the teachers were among those abducted.

He said the school is about three kilometres away from Birnin Gwari town, headquarters of Birnin Gwari LGA.

According to the source, the incident occurred at about 8am on Monday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the state government had received reports of the incident.

Aruwan said: "The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

"According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

"The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible."

The latest incident occurred after security agencies, on Saturday, repelled attempts by bandits to attack the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.

