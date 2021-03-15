Southern Africa: Masisi Courts DRC

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has expressed hope that the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mr Felix Tshisekedi would give the nod for Botswana to lead the SADC Secretariat.

Botswana has fielded Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Elias Magosi for the SADC executive secretary post, which will become vacant in August.

Mr Magosi's quest to lead the regional bloc will, however, be met with a challenge following an announcement from the DRC that they will also be fielding a candidate.

Speaking in a brief interview before jetting off to Kinshasa on Monday morning, President Masisi said he would engage in talks with Mr Tshisekedi and urge DRC to support Mr Magosi's candidacy.

He said Botswana had never contested for the SADC executive secretary post and has been urging other members of the organisation to give her the nod for the top post.

Dr Masisi, who is also chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, said he would also engage with his counterpart, who is the new African Union chairperson, on issues relating to peace and tranquility in the region.

Mr Tshisekedi recently outlined an ambitious target for the organisation for 2021 including, among others, peace, COVID-19 and gender equality.

President Masisi said it was thus important to travel to the DRC to engage face to face on issues of mutual interest, including exploring ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries and advancing the region's peace and security agenda.

He said he would market Botswana's beef industry to the DRC as Botswana was one of the largest producers of high quality beef in the continent.

Source : BOPA