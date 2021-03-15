Nigeria: Grammy Awards - Govt Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Wizkid/Instagram
Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
15 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Government has congratulated music stars Burna Boy and Wizkid over their Grammy Award victories.

While Burna Boy won the award for the Best Global Music Album, Wizkid shared the spotlight with Beyoncé for his duet with the American singer, whose song 'Brown Skin Girl' won in the Best Music Video category.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed issued the congratulatory on Monday.

In the statement he described the much-deserved awards as fitting rewards for the persistent hardwork of the duo.

He said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria's increasing dominance of the music world.

Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.

Read the original article on This Day.

