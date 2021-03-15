Mauritius: Covid-19 - Minister Padyachy Announces the Re-Introduction of Financial Assistance Schemes

11 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The re-introduction of the financial assistance schemes was announced, this afternoon, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy in a televised address to the nation from his Ministry, in Port-Louis.

The Finance Minister elaborated on the measures to be taken in case of such scenarios and catered for in the Budget 2020/2021, which includes the re introduction of the Wage Assistance Scheme as from 15 March 2021 with the aim to provide financial support to employees of the private sector during the Covid-19 curfew period.

He also announced that a sum of Rs 2 550 will be allocated per individual for a period of two weeks and will be disbursed as at 20 March 2021 under the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme which provides financial support to the informal sector. Informal workers are called upon to register online on the MRA website or to call on the hotline 207 6000.

He underscored that with regard to financial support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a helpdesk will be made available as from Monday 15 March 2021 in order to help entrepreneurs facing difficulties during this lockdown period.

The Finance Minister stated that discussions are being undertaken by the Bank of Mauritius as regards loan payment facilities and, the creation of a steering committee for the sustainability of public finance as from 15 March 2021.

Dr Padayachy added that this Committee will be chaired by the Financial Secretary and the Governor of Bank of Mauritius so as to maintain the financial independence of the island and stabilise the fiscal trajectory.

