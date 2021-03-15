Mauritius: Covid-19 - Updates and Measures Following 16 New Cases

press release

Government is implementing a number of measures following the national lockdown in force since this morning and with the detection of 16 new COVID-19 cases registered today bringing total to 31.

The updates of the current situation were provided by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this evening, from the Treasury Building in Port-Louis. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Soodesh Callichurn; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; and the DCP of the Mauritius Police Force, Mr Krishna Jhugroo elaborated on several points at the briefing.

The highlights for the COVID-19 situation are as follows:

2200 contact tracing tests carried out as at date.

704 people placed in quarantine out of contact tracing conducted.

Provision of 900 additional rooms for those recently put in quarantine.

Preparedness plan in case of increase in cases: 60 rooms available at ENT hospital, availability of 25 rooms in Intensive Care Unit and availability of 11 isolation wards.

Health centres to be operational on a daily basis.

Patients can still go on their appointments depending on their situation, those with lesser severe problems can postpone appointments.

Patients can fetch medicines at nearest health centres.

COVID-19 Vaccination exercise is halted and will resume on 15 March 2021.

Measures for the elderly:

Carer's benefitting from Carer's Allowance can apply for Work Access Permit so as to provide assistance to bedridden elders and the carer will have to be vaccinated.

Banks to provide a special counter to elderly.

For elders who receive their pensions from Post Offices and are encountering difficulties to fetch same, may request the Ministry of Social Security and National solidarity to home-deliver their pensions.

PSAC, School Certificate and Higher School Certificate Exams

PSAC exams have been scheduled from 6th to 9th April 2021.

School Certificate and Higher School Certificate examinations will start from 22nd March 2021 while respecting all sanitary protocols.

Business trading hours and consumer information

Access to supermarkets, superettes, shops and hard wares stores will stay open from 08 00 to 20 00 and closed on Sundays. Shoppers should be in possession of their National Identity Cards or passports.

Shopping in alphabetical order (family names) will be as follows: Monday and Thursday - A to F, Tuesday and Friday - G to N, Wednesday and Saturday - O to Z.

Only one person per family will be allowed to shop, those below 18 years old will not be allowed.

People with disabilities to be accompanied by an adult.

Shopping will be restricted to 30 minutes.

Shops selling meat, chicken and fish will also be operation by abiding to same norms.

Bakeries will be solely allowed to sell their products through shops and supermarkets.

Cooking gas will be sold at normal point of sales.

Planters, breeders and fishermen will be able to conduct their activities and be in possession of their registration cards.

Supermarket employees will have to ensure that employees receive their Work Access Permit (WAP).

Enforcement of laws in lockdown period

Around 20 road blocks placed around the country.

Only people in essential services are allowed to move.

16 contraventions issued for first day of lockdown.

As from tomorrow, the Police Force will apply stricter sanctions to those not abiding by laws in force.

Employees may apply for their WAP on besafemoris.

The WAP will allow employees to travel to his place of work, and return home.

The population is strongly advised to conform by the strict sanitary precautions so as to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the country namely by maintaining social distancing, sanitising hands and staying at home.

8924 HOTLINE Ministry of Health and Wellness

185 HOTLINE Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection