Mauritius: Three Clusters of Covid-19 Propagation Identified in the Red Zone

press release

Three clusters have been identified as possible transmission chains for the propagation of COVID-19 out of the 11,649 tests conducted as at date representing a percentage contamination rate of 0.84%. Out of these, 99 persons have been tested COVID positive that is 77 from contact tracing and 22 have been detected through COVID-19 centres across the country. A majority of the positive cases are located in constituencies 15, 16 and 17 that is Curepipe, Midlands, Vacoas, Phoenix, La Caverne and Floréal, declared as a Red Zone.

This was announced, this evening, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, during the press conference of the National Communication Committee on the COVID-19 held at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal highlighted that the three clusters that have so far been identified consist of the Surat Cluster with 17 positive cases; the Gungah Family with 38 positive cases; and the Curepipe College with 29 positive cases. He further pointed out that from the 22 cases detected in COVID-19 centres, seven are from the Red Zone area with one positive case in the village of Ecroignard, Flacq which he said, further investigation is being carried out to determine the transmission chain.

He recalled that as at date the contact tracing conducted across the island following the three clusters identified has been effective with the number of personnel deployed to track possible COVID-19 positive cases along with a massive amount of PCR tests which have been effected as compared to last year.

He cautioned each and everyone especially those in the Red Zone to demonstrate a sense of responsibility and show vigilance by abiding to all sanitary measures put in place so as to contain the transmission chain of COVID-19 which he stated is spreading at a fast pace. On this score, he added that his Ministry has approached international laboratories to determine the sequencing.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal also reassured the population that despite the rapid propagation of the COVID-19, the effects of the virus is less severe as compared to last year which has resulted to 10 deaths and further underlined that the health conditions of the persons tested positive are all statble.

He also expressed gratitude towards the Republic of India and the People's Republic of China for giving to Mauritius an additional doze of COVID-19 vaccines that is 330 000 dozes and 100 000 dozes respectively which he said will be delivered soon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regards to fake news that are being circulated on social media network he cautioned that Government will take severe sanctions against those breaching the law and that the authenticity of information should be verified according to reliable sources such as the Government Information Service and the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation. He also denied the situation of a possible curfew to be imposed in the whole island with exception to the constituencies 15, 16 and 17.

For his part, DCP Jhugroo elaborated on the law enforcement measures that are being put in place across the red zone areas that is Curepipe, Midlands, Vacoas, Phoenix, La Caverne and Floréal, for which he added that a communiqué will follow by tonight to address several issues with regards to the Work Access Permit for those persons working in essential services residing in these regions.

He recalled that several road blocks are being effected since total lockdown has been imposed yesterday in the red zone areas and added that 24 contraventions for not wearing masks have been charged and 138 for breach of confinement orders.