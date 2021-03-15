Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius in National Lockdown As From 10 March 2021, Announces PM

9 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, has announced, this evening, during a televised address to the nation, that a lockdown will be implemented as from 10 March 2021 at six am till 25 March 2021, following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

He indicated that the virus is now to be found in several clusters adding that new positive cases have been detected today which are not from the initial cluster.

As part of the restrictions, all activities will remain closed except for the police, port, airport, fire services, health, pharmacy, and security services.

Essential services that will operate on 10 March 2021 are: health services, fire services, security services, petrol facilities, security services, pharmacy services, and retail distribution chains.

Supermarkets, superettes, shops, bakeries and petrol stations will remain closed tomorrow but will reopen on 11 March 2021 with strict sanitary measures. Access to these services will be in alphabetical order.

Prime Minister Jugnauth appealed to all pilgrims to return home, adding that Government has put at their disposal an increased number of buses at Grand-Bassin.

He adhered to the population to adhere to strict sanitary precautions, maintain social distancing while expressing conviction that together the Mauritian population can win once more the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. All religious and sociocultural activities are cancelled.

