Ethiopia: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken's Ethnic Cleansing Allegations Unfounded - Mofa

14 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Overblowing things doesn't serve purpose of justice

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken allegations of ethnic cleansing of Tigrayans during his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 10 March 2021, is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

In its statement issued yesterday, MoFA noted the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can not be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region.

The Ministry said the Ethiopian government vehemently opposes such accusations.

"Overblowing things out of proportion while the Ethiopian government has made its position unequivocally clear on the need for thorough investigation in collaboration with regional and international partners does not serve the purpose of justice other than unnecessarily politicizing the issue."

Meanwhile the statement said that the Ethiopian government attaches particular importance to its longstanding and strategic relations with the United States.

It is committed to work closely with the current U.S. administration in further strengthening and boosting this important bilateral relationship over the coming years, it says.

The Ethiopian government is certainly appreciative of the support by the U.S. to the ongoing reform agenda and it always stands ready to continue holding frank exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues of common interests and concerns, it adds.

