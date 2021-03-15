Ethiopia, Arab Emirates to Develop 500mw PV Projects

14 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Abu Dhabi future energy Company PJSC-Masdar inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop 500MW PV projects in Ethiopia.

The signing of the MOU was initiated during the State Visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) to the United Arab Emirates.

The primary objective of this MOU is to formalize the intention of the Parties to further discuss the potential areas of collaboration and possibly potential projects and services related.

During the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remarked that since 2018, Ethiopia has been undertaking a wave of reforms, particularly to strengthen the economy by harnessing private sector investments. He reiterated that Ethiopia, as a nation with untapped potential in various sectors that can be catalyzed to transform the lives of people, the energy sector has been identified as one critical lever.

Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, noted that Ethiopia has abundant resources for solar and wind power and Masdar as one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world is excited to invest in Ethiopia.

He further remarked that under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership, the environment has transformed, enabling such private sector investments in Ethiopia.

