Ethiopia: GERD's Second Round Filling Inevitable - Prof. Yacob Arsano

There is no any single reason to prevent the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) second round filling as it is a matter of life and death to Ethiopia, so said Prof. Yacob Arsano.

Addis Ababa University Political Science and International Relations Professor and Hydro Politics Researcher, Prof. Yacob Arsano told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Ethiopia is eagerly working towards GERD second filling, the preparation is well underway and carried out as per the schedule; since the construction is swiftly undertaken, there is no any earthly reason to prevent the second round filling.

According to Prof. Yacob, the Ethiopian Government has attached a special attention to the construction of the GERD beyond any other national projects. Due to this reason, the overall construction of the flagship project has shown a very good performance. Hence, the second round filling will start keeping the set plan.

As to the scholar, the Ethiopian government is actively undergoing the diplomatic activities on GERD issues hand in hand with facilitating construction of the project, and it is heartily working to commence second dam filling in the coming rainy season keeping public promise as the general public is unreservedly waiting for it.

Ethiopia can't revise or prevent its filling schedule by other countries interests and pressure, Yacob noted adding that the country announced its schedule once and will keep its promise to fill its dam. It's not

necessary for Ethiopia to say "I will fill my dam every day" since it earlier declared unwavering stance; the reservoir will start when the construction reached the required level.

Yacob reiterated that as the Ethiopian government is properly managing and handling the overall construction of GERD, the whole process is promising and run on the right boulevard.

Ethiopia already reserved 4.9 billion meter cubic water during the first dam filling which took place in July 2020, and the second reservoir is expected to hold 13.5 billion meter cubic water and filled in the coming rainy season as timetabled, it was learnt.