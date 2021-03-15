South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Sends Condolences to Zulu Nation On the Passing of King Zwelithini

15 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro joins South Africans in mourning the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu Nation.

Extending his condolences to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Mokgoro said "The passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini this morning is a devastating impoverishment of our country and the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Zulu Nation in particular.

We will always remember his humble, calm and dignified demeanour which exemplified his abiding love for his people and the country.

On behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of the North West, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu Nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal in general.

May His Majesty's soul rest in peace", Premier Mokgoro said.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.