South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Sends Condolences to Zulu Nation On the Passing of King Zwelithini

press release

Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro joins South Africans in mourning the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu Nation.

Extending his condolences to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Mokgoro said "The passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini this morning is a devastating impoverishment of our country and the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Zulu Nation in particular.

We will always remember his humble, calm and dignified demeanour which exemplified his abiding love for his people and the country.

On behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of the North West, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu Nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal in general.

May His Majesty's soul rest in peace", Premier Mokgoro said.