Ethiopia Launches Covid-19 Vaccination

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has today officially launched COVID-19 vaccination across the country at a ceremony held in Mekele, Tigray Regional State in the presence of Health Minister, Liya Taddesse , Regional and Federal government officials.

During the occasion, Lia said the government of Ethiopia has been exerting its effort to prevent the transmission of the pandemic.

This phase of the vaccination campaign will focus on vulnerable group of societies including frontline health workers, persons with chronic health problems and elders.

Facilitating accesses to vulnerable community is critical in order to help prevent the number of death due to the disease, she added.

Tigray Interim Administration CEO, Mulu Nega on his part said that despite several other challenges in the region, the beginning of vaccination is crucial to help contain the spread of the disease.

Similar COVID-19 vaccination launching ceremonies have also been held today in other parts of the country including in Amhara, Sidama, Harari, Afar, and Southern Nations and Nationalities Regional States as well as the City Administrations of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa.

Ethiopia had received 2.2 million doses of first round COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility.

It was indicated during the occasion that the government of Ethiopia will continue exerting maximum efforts to obtain additional doses of vaccine in order to reach the large segment of the population.

Health professions and officials present on the launching ceremony have also called on the general public to enhance the necessary preventive measures in a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic.