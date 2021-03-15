East Africa: Corporation Striving to Be Competitive At East African Market - ECWC

The Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation (ECWC) said that it has been working persistently to be competitive among construction companies at East Africa level.

Engineer Yonas Ayalew, CEO of ECWC, told The Ethiopian Herald that the Corporation has been enhancing its constructing capacity through utilizing state of the art construction technologies and modernizing the sector in line with international standard to become competitive in construction works at East African level.

He underscored that while the Corporation is executing different construction works, it has been nurturing the finalization of projects per schedule meeting quality standards with due regard for environmental analysis; health and safety management.

As a result, it granted three certificates from International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in terms of the aforementioned three standards. This makes ECWC unique among the government enterprises in the country.

He stressed that the Corporation has been undertaking different measures to commence construction works in foreign countries. On top of this, it signed an agreement with Djibouti Ports Corridor Road SA to undertake Diknil to Dagur road stretching 80 km with 43million USD in Djibouti.

As to him, the corporation has finalized preparation to carry out activities in accordance to the agreement and to complete the work within eight months.

What is more, to intensify its market opportunity in different East African countries, ECWC also conducted market study in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Sudan and sent the profile of the Corporation to the stated countries on behalf of their respective foreign ministers.

Noting that the Corporation is well equipped with construction equipment and machineries as well as staffed by highly qualified human resources, Tinfu Muche, ECWC's Communication Director said that the Corporation is efficient enough to be competitor at the region. ECWC holds over 1400 construction equipment and machineries.

He stressed that exclusively in the past six months the Corporation imported 52 Beiben dump trucks and other construction equipment like mini loader, compactor, asphalt distributor and Jackhammer .