Ethiopia Lauds Cooperation With South Korea, Japan

13 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen appreciated South Korea and Japan for their ongoing development cooperation with Ethiopia.

Demeke held a one-to-one discussion with the ambassadors of South Korea and Japan to Ethiopia on Friday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussing with Ambassador Kang Seok-hee of the Republic of Korea, the Deputy Prime Minister appreciated South Korea's supports in times of critical needs.

South Korea's support in providing pharmaceutical equipment and sharing its experience to help Ethiopia fight the COVID19 pandemic is very much appreciated by the people and government of Ethiopia, he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said Ethiopia takes South Korea's development model as one of the best models that it aspires to emulate.

Ambassador Kang Seok-hee said the relationship between the two countries is sealed in blood recalling the Ethiopian soldiers who fought alongside South Koreans in the 1950s.

He said the historical relationship should further be strengthened with various engagements in addition to the existing relations in technology transfer and cooperation over development projects.

Discussing with Ito Takako, Japan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Demeke appreciated the ever-growing bilateral relations, particularly in infrastructure building, education, and experience sharing schemes.

He also thanked the development support programs of the government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Ethiopia.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the ongoing massive humanitarian undertakings of the government in the Tigray region, including other developments.

