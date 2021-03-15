South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,529,420 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 529 420.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report a further 65 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 51 326 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 454 290 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 145 544 - today was earmarked for administrative work and the vaccination schedule will resume tomorrow.