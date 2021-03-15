South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,529,420 Cases of Covid-19

14 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 529 420.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report a further 65 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 51 326 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 454 290 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 145 544 - today was earmarked for administrative work and the vaccination schedule will resume tomorrow.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.