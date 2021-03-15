South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu

12 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Isilo Samabandla, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

His Majesty passed away in hospital on the 12th of March 2021.

"This sad news come at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks," the President said.

The President has offered his sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond - for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

"His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole."

