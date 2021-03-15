South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Attends Virtual Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, 12 to 13 Mar

press release

Minister Pandor to lead a South African delegation to a virtual Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers on 12 and 13 March 2021

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the virtual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers on 12 and 13 March 2021 respectively.

Like all regional and inter-governmental bodies, SADC was also affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 which forced it to conduct its meetings in this manner.

As customary, the statutory Council of Ministers will deliberate on issues that contribute towards the consolidation of regional cooperation and integration. The SADC region has several programmes and policies for its integration agenda that are being implemented and operationalised by the SADC Secretariat based in Gaborone, Botswana.

The forthcoming Council of Ministers will reflect on SADC's ongoing programme of work, monitor implementation of activities and recommend future projects for the Organisation for approval by the SADC Summit of Head of State and Government.

Amongst key issues to be tabled before Council will be an update on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the region; the implementation plan of the recently approved Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030; progress report on the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap; Transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a regional Parliament; Recruitment process of the Executive Secretary and Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration; and, reports of the Human Resources and Administration Committee.

The Council of Ministers will be preceded by the meetings of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and Finance committee.

Minister Pandor will be accompanied by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ibrahim Patel and the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni as well as senior officials from relevant departments.