South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini

press release

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, extends his heartfelt sympathies to the family of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away in the early hours of this morning, as confirmed by the royal house. He was 72 years old and the leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group.

Born on 14 July 1948, he was the eldest son born to King Cyprian Bhekuzulu and his second wife, Queen Thomo. King Zwelithini made history as the longest serving monarch of the Zulu Kingdom, with a reign spanning over five decades. He was crowned King in 1971, following the passing of his father in 1968.

Upon hearing of the news of the King's passing, Minister Mthethwa said, "The sun has set on the Zulu nation. King Goodwill Zwelithini was a true custodian of Zulu Culture who was proud of his identity and heritage as uMzulu. He was a direct descendent of the great King Shaka Zulu and ruled throughout the apartheid era. He was regarded as a unifying force in the Zulu Kingdom. He was a bold and fearless leader who led one of the biggest monarchies in the world. Our hearts are with his family, his children, the Zulu nation and South Africa as a whole."

Phumula Ngokuthula Mdlokombane kaNdaba! Phumula Ngokuthula Hlanga Lomhlabathi! His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.