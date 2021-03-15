South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On the Passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini

12 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, extends his heartfelt sympathies to the family of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away in the early hours of this morning, as confirmed by the royal house. He was 72 years old and the leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group.

Born on 14 July 1948, he was the eldest son born to King Cyprian Bhekuzulu and his second wife, Queen Thomo. King Zwelithini made history as the longest serving monarch of the Zulu Kingdom, with a reign spanning over five decades. He was crowned King in 1971, following the passing of his father in 1968.

Upon hearing of the news of the King's passing, Minister Mthethwa said, "The sun has set on the Zulu nation. King Goodwill Zwelithini was a true custodian of Zulu Culture who was proud of his identity and heritage as uMzulu. He was a direct descendent of the great King Shaka Zulu and ruled throughout the apartheid era. He was regarded as a unifying force in the Zulu Kingdom. He was a bold and fearless leader who led one of the biggest monarchies in the world. Our hearts are with his family, his children, the Zulu nation and South Africa as a whole."

Phumula Ngokuthula Mdlokombane kaNdaba! Phumula Ngokuthula Hlanga Lomhlabathi! His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.