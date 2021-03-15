South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,525,648 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 525 648.

Regrettably, a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 21, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 6, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 17 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total to 51 110 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 447 503, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 138 014 as of 6.30 pm 11 March 2021.