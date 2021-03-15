Malawi Procurement Agency Fires Boss Hausi - Ireen Mlewa Acting DG

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) director general (DG) Elias Hausi has been fired and installed deputy DG Ireen Mlewa as acting head of the authority.

According to PPDA principal human resources officer Ellias Mwale, the acting DG Mlewa, who was suspended alongside Hausi on December 24 2020, had been retained in her position after being cleared of any wrongdoing and will also act as DG.

"On behalf of PPDA's board of directors, I would like to inform you all that Mr Elias Hausi is no longer the director general of the authority and that the deputy director general will be acting director general until such a time when the position will be filed," reads an internal memorandum by Mwale to staff dated March 11 2021.

Hausi confirmed he has been sacked but kept his comment close to his chest.

PPDA board of directors chairperson John Suzi-Banda, a practising lawyer confirmed the investigations cleared Mlewa and that she is acting DG.

Since President Lazarus Chakwera appointed boards of statutory corporations on September 23 2020, there have been shake-ups in different parastatals where senior officials have been suspended.