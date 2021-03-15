Sudan: Rebel Forces Leave Khartoum Olympic Site

Khartoum — Rebel forces of the breakaway Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) have left the site of the Sudanese Olympic Committee in Khartoum yesterday.

The forces had entered the site of the Sudanese Olympic Committee without permission last Monday. The committee protested against the occupation and complained to the wali (governor) of Khartoum and other parties.

The SLM-MM rebel forces came to Khartoum two weeks ago. They were denied access to military barracks.

A spokesperson of the Sudanese Olympic Committee affirmed the keenness of the committee on peace and praised the spirit of cooperation between the SLM-MM and the government.