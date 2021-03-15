Sudan: Rebel Forces Leave Khartoum Olympic Site

15 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Rebel forces of the breakaway Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) have left the site of the Sudanese Olympic Committee in Khartoum yesterday.

The forces had entered the site of the Sudanese Olympic Committee without permission last Monday. The committee protested against the occupation and complained to the wali (governor) of Khartoum and other parties.

The SLM-MM rebel forces came to Khartoum two weeks ago. They were denied access to military barracks.

A spokesperson of the Sudanese Olympic Committee affirmed the keenness of the committee on peace and praised the spirit of cooperation between the SLM-MM and the government.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.