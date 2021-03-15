South Africa: Carl Niehaus Back At Luthuli House After Ace Magashule Neutralises Suspension Threat

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

MK Vets spokesperson returns to his duties after ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule accepts his chief lieutenant's written apology.

Carl Niehaus has confirmed to Daily Maverick that he is back at work at Luthuli House in the office of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson was threatened with suspension after a post attacking ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte in January. He is employed in Magashule's office from which he runs the MKMVA, a structure without voting rights at the party's national executive committee or its elective conferences.

Niehaus said on Monday morning that he was back at Luthuli House.

The letter threatening to suspend him was written by party general manager Febe Potgieter, but Niehaus reportedly wrote a letter of apology to Magashule, who accepted it. Duarte was not part of his reinstatement.

Last week, Niehaus also emerged as the organiser of the RET National Operations Committee - a faction shaping up as the vanguard of Magashule's run for ANC president at its next elective conference, which is still slated to take place in 2022. This committee is organising itself nationally by province and then by branch. The MKMVA comprises...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

