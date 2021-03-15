Libya: UN Calls for Withdrawal of Foreigners Forces

The planetary body also hailed Parliament for the approval of a new unified government.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday March 12, 2021 called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya "without further delay" in a unanimously approved declaration. According to the global body, about 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries remained in Libya at the end of 2020, and no withdrawals have been observed since. UN experts have previously denounced the presence in Libya of Russian mercenaries, Turkish troops and armed groups made up of Syrians, Chadians, and Sudanese. "The Security Council recognizes the need to plan for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, security sector reform and to establish an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for the entire country", UN officials said.

The United Nations Security Council also welcomed the Libyan Parliament's approval of a new unified government of PM-designate Abdel Hamed Dbeibah, on Wednesday, which is set to lead the country to December elections after a decade of conflict. The council statement called on the interim government to make preparations for December's presidential and parliamentary elections "including arrangements to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women". It also called on the interim government to prioritize implementation of the October ceasefire agreement, improve the delivery of services to the Libyan people, launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process, and adhere to international humanitarian law including the protection of civilians.

Libya, a major oil producer, has been mired in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi. The sometimes chaotic war has drawn in several outside powers and a floor of foreign arms and mercenaries. Since 2015, the country has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, allied to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. A ceasefire agreement reached in October called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries in three months and adherence to a UN arms embargo, provisions which have not been met.